Government urged to regulate shrimp farms to save Kannur’s mangrove forests

Unchecked encroachment into mangrove forests for shrimp farming over the years has severely affected the structure and function of mangrove ecosystems in Kannur.

A study titled ‘Shrimp farms as a threat to mangrove forest in Kannur district’, published in the international journal Wetlands Ecology and Management, has concluded that the continuation of the trend could lead to a decline in the mangrove forest cover in Kannur. According to the study, the use of chemicals, fertilisers, and feeds in shrimp farms will affect several micro-organisms, while lime, urea and other inorganic fertilisers used in shrimp ponds can have a negative impact on the natural soil structure, reducing the prospects of mangrove restoration.

The study has been conducted by researchers P. Bijth and T. Megha of the department of Ecology and Environmental Sciences, School of Life Sciences, Pondicherry University; M. Ramith of Wildlife Trust of India; K.P. Shimod of department of Geography, Kannur University; and M.N .Pradeep of department of Plant Biology and Plant Biotechnology, Madras Christian College.

Mr. Ramith said Kerala once had 700 sq. km of mangroves along its 41 west-flowing rivers and associated esturaries and backwaters. However, it has now reduced to 17.82 sq. km, a loss of more than 90% of mangroves. Kannur has the largest extent of mangroves at 1,500 hectares and, of this, only 236 hectares is legally protected as reserve forest.

He said in Kannur, 140 shrimp ponds had been documented, with a total area of 524.4 hectares. It was just 251.5 hectares in 2007. Of the total area, 60.6% accounted for traditional shrimp farming and 36.9% comprised non-traditional shrimp farming. Both the farming systems are increasing by destroying mangroves. The areas of Ezhome, Dharmadam, and Cherukunnu have the most number of shrimp farms.

While the Fisheries department provided financial and technical support to shrimp farmers, those protecting mangroves did not get any support or incentive from the government, aggravating the rate of destruction of mangrove forests in the district, said Mr. Ramith.

The study points out that in the light of global climate change and sea level rise, the coastal areas are under serious threat of flooding. It has suggested that all stakeholders should become aware of the impending danger and the government should take necessary action towards regulating shrimp farms.