Government to set up graphene production unit in PPP mode

October 25, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to establish a graphene production facility as a pilot project in the State.

Graphene, a material produced from graphite, is in high global demand for its use in making electronics, sensors, coatings, composites, and biomedical devices.

The Cabinet cleared the proposal to establish the exploratory facility for ₹237 crore in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. It has not specified the location of the facility.

Kerala Digital University will be the implementing agency. The Cabinet named Kinfra as the special purpose vehicle via which global investors could channel their capital to set up and operate the graphene production unit.

Kinfra would submit a proposal to raise a loan from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The Cabinet empowered Kerala Digital University to float an open tender and invite expressions of interest from global players. The Cabinet also formed a special committee chaired by the digital university to expedite the project. IT and Industries department representatives are on board.

The government had proposed to create a graphene ecosystem in the State in the 2022-23 Budget. The India Innovation Centre for Graphene will provide research back-up.

The Cabinet also decided to extend the tenure of high-achieving athletes currently employed by the general education department in temporary posts. Earlier, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had accused the government of turning its back on award-winning athletes and not ensuring their employment and welfare.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the purchase of anti-rabies medication via the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation.