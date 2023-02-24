ADVERTISEMENT

Government to present Bill on Calicut varsity on February 27

February 24, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will present a Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Monday to have a nominated Syndicate in the University of Calicut with the term of the present elected Senate and Syndicate about to expire on March 6. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, has not approved it as yet. 

It will have 13 nominated members other than the ex-officio members. Normally, the process to elect the Senate, and later the Syndicate, begins at least six months before the expiry of their tenure. The government had not begun making arrangements for the purpose. 

The Bill reportedly requires prior approval of the Governor as it seeks financial allocation from the State government’s Consolidated Fund. According to sources, the document is titled “the Calicut University (Temporary Alternative Arrangement) Bill, 2023”. It says that the arrangement is in the wake of the expiry of the Senate and the Syndicate and the perceived delay in reconstituting them. The Bill, once it is passed by the Assembly, will come into effect on March 7. The nominated Syndicate will continue for six months or till the new bodies are elected, or whichever is earlier. 

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Monday is expected to take up a petition filed by Shiby M. Thomas, one of the Senate members, urging a direction to the Chancellor to use his discretion to nominate the Syndicate and hold urgent elections to those bodies. He says that as per the university statue, only the Governor has the right to set up a temporary body if the term of the present elected Syndicate and Senate expired. 

