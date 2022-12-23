  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government to make legislation to ensure quality feeds for cattle, Minister

December 23, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani  inaugurating a dairy farmers’meet iat Meenangadi n Wayanad district on Friday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani  inaugurating a dairy farmers’meet iat Meenangadi n Wayanad district on Friday. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said that the government will pass a legislation to ensure quality of cattle feeds in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating a three-day conference of dairy farmers in Wayanad at Meenangadi on Friday, Ms. Chinchurani said that access to quality feed was the right of a dairy farmer.

Ms. Chinchurani said that cattle feeds from other States will be taken in only after conducting quality checks and those found adulterating feeds would face punishment.

A committee comprising 15 members would ensure supply of quality feeds, the Minister added. The government was also trying to produce raw material for feed within the State, Ms. Chinchurani said, adding that public sector enterprises, such as Milma and Kerala Feeds, will be included in the supply chain.

Various projects would be executed in the State to promote fodder cultivation. Kerala Feeds is cultivating corn on five acres of land at Muthalamada in Palakkad district as a pilot project, which will be expanded to other parts of the State based on its success, the Minister said .

O.R. Kelu, MLA, presided over the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.