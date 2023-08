August 07, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Cabinet on Monday decided to amend the Kerala Government Land Assignment Act, 1960.

It would introduce the amendment, Kerala Government Land Assignment Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the current Assembly session.

The Bill seeks to empower the government to regulate the use of public land allotted for building dwellings and farming for other than the stated purposes. The Bill also enables the government to frame rules for the purpose.