Government to amend cooperative law in State: Minister

November 20, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

V.N. Vasavan was inaugurating the 69th State-level celebrations of the All India Cooperative Week at Thiruvalla

The Hindu Bureau

With the aim to make the State’s Cooperative sector flawless, the State government will soon introduce an amendment to the existing law governing the sector, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan has said.

Inaugurating the valedictory session of the 69th State-level celebrations of the All India Cooperative Week at Thiruvalla, the Minister said that the law would be amended after due consultations with those employed in the sector and partners (sahakaris). A cumulative fund of ₹500 crore too has been established to help the cooperative institutions in times of crises.

The Minister also emphasised on the need for the cooperative sector to embrace modern technology to advance the banking services.

“Isolated instances of irregularities in the cooperative sector are being generalised and a propaganda campaign is being carried out to thwart the sector. The State government has devised several schemes to secure the sector, including integration of all teams using Information Technology. Stern action will be initiated in case of deliberate slip-ups by employees,’’ he said.

Health Minister Veena George delivered the keynote address. State Cooperative Union Chairman Koliyakode N. Krishnan Nair presided over the function.

