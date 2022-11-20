  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government to amend cooperative law in State: Minister

V.N. Vasavan was inaugurating the 69th State-level celebrations of the All India Cooperative Week at Thiruvalla

November 20, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

With the aim to make the State’s Cooperative sector flawless, the State government will soon introduce an amendment to the existing law governing the sector, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan has said.

Inaugurating the valedictory session of the 69th State-level celebrations of the All India Cooperative Week at Thiruvalla, the Minister said that the law would be amended after due consultations with those employed in the sector and partners (sahakaris). A cumulative fund of ₹500 crore too has been established to help the cooperative institutions in times of crises.

The Minister also emphasised on the need for the cooperative sector to embrace modern technology to advance the banking services.

“Isolated instances of irregularities in the cooperative sector are being generalised and a propaganda campaign is being carried out to thwart the sector. The State government has devised several schemes to secure the sector, including integration of all teams using Information Technology. Stern action will be initiated in case of deliberate slip-ups by employees,’’ he said.

Health Minister Veena George delivered the keynote address. State Cooperative Union Chairman Koliyakode N. Krishnan Nair presided over the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.