Government tasks ICT Academy of Kerala with establishing skill development centres in colleges

The government has assigned the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) to establish skill development centres in all colleges across the State.

The government plans to launch a Centre for Skill Development Courses and Career Planning in connection with the introduction of the new four-year undergraduate programme. ICT Academy, an initiative of the Union government which operates in partnership with the State government, is aiming to create job opportunities through effective training and skill development programmes in collaboration with industry experts.

The chief executive officer of ICTAK Muraleedharan Manningal stated that the mission of the academy includes designing academic curriculum related to skill training, assessment, certification, internships, training in IT institutions, and ensuring placements for those who have completed the training.

As part of this initiative, ICTAK will offer a wide range of professional skilling programmes tailored to meet the demands of the job market, ensuring a robust alignment between education and industry requirements. At present, the ICTAK has over 400 member institutions, and offers programmes on campuses as well as in training centres in IT parks in Kerala.