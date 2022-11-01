Government steps into control rice price

Food Minister G.R. Anil. File. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-priority ration card-holders in the State (white and blue cards) will get 8 kg of rice at ₹10.90 a kg from November 1 as part of the government’s market intervention programme to bring down the price of the staple foodgrain, Food Minister G.R. Anil has said.

The move comes in the wake of the spiralling price of rice in Kerala over the past two weeks.

In addition, stocks of four varieties of rice have been despatched to 500 centres across the State for distribution through mobile Maveli stores at concessional rate. Card holders in places where there are no Supplyco or Maveli store outlet will be eligible for 10 kg of rice from the mobile units.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anil said here on Monday he would hold talks with Andhra Pradesh Food Minister K.P. Nageswara Rao here on Tuesday on direct procurement of rice and chilli. The discussions are a follow up of the talks held with the AP government two weeks ago. Kerala is seeking procurement of Jaya rice, the preferred choice of people in the State, from Andhra through the direct route without the involvement of middlemen. The qunatity of rice to be procured and the price would be finalised at the talks on Tuesday, Mr. Anil said.

Senior officials from Andhra Pradesh, including the Civil Supplies Commissioner, are accompanying Mr. Rao.