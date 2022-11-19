Government, society have responsibility to bring queer community to mainstream, says Kerala Minister R. Bindu 

November 19, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The government and the society have the responsibility to bring the queer community to the mainstream, Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R. Bindu has said.

She was addressing Edam, a get-together of the queer commmunity, organised at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall here on Saturday in connection with the 20th anniversary of Sahayathrika, an organisation that has been working with the community.

“Continuous awareness programmes are needed in society to prepare it to accept the queer community to the mainstream. The LDF government is committed to their welfare. Stay homes, health support and education scholarships are some of the welfare measures initiated for the welfare of the community,” the Minster said. The government will provide financial support for sex reassignment surgeries, she added.

Delivering the keynote address, A.K. Jayasree, Head of the Community Medicine department, Pariyaram Medical College, urged the government to form guidelines for reimbursement of expenses for sex reassignment surgeries.

In the absence of such guidelines, it is difficult to receive reimbursement of bills from private hospitals, she said, while calling for ban on conversion therapy, an attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation to align with heterosexual and cisgender norms.

Dr. Jayasree recalled the political interventions the Sahayathrika has made for creating a space for the queer community in society.

“There was a time when society considered the very existence of queer persons a crime. Now, we have a transgender policy in the State and welfare measures declared by the government. Sahayathrika and its managing trustee Deepa Vasudev has played a crucial role in this transformation,” she said.

Social activists who have led the activities of Sahayathrika were honoured at the function. Seminars were held on the topics ‘Love, Sexualities and Celebrations’ and ‘Queer Community and Health Challenges.”

Actor Shakeeela will inaugurate the programmes on Sunday. Seminars on the topic ‘From Margins to Mainstream’ and ‘Ways to Social Justice’ will be held. Dalit activist Rekha Raj, queer activist Sheethal Shyam, transgender poet Vijayaraja Mallika and others spoke.