Government signals a token thaw in frosty relation with Raj Bhavan

December 14, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday signalled a willingness to bring about a token thaw in the frosty relations between the government and Raj Bhavan by seeming to dismiss media speculation that the administration considered a rarely trodden legislative path to convene the Assembly’s Budget session in January sans Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s customary policy address.

In a late-night communique, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office sought to end the theorising by announcing that the Cabinet had tasked Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muralidharan to codify the information to be included in the Governor’s scheduled policy address in the House in 2023.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), it seemed, wanted to sidestep any political or legal pitfalls that could entail by appearing to keep the Governor, as head of State, out of the legislative process.

Nevertheless, it was unclear whether the government had requested the Governor, as is customary, to prorogue the seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, which concluded on Tuesday.

Some sections of the media speculated that the ruling front wanted to find a way around the delicate issue of inviting the Governor to deliver the Cabinet-authored policy address when the relationship between the government and Raj Bhavan was at its lowest point.

They contended that the administration was mindful that Mr. Khan put the ruling front on tenterhooks on the eve of the Budget session in January by “delaying” assent to the policy statement.

The assumption rested on the House merely adjourning and not prorogued. Hence, there was no discontinuity. Therefore, the Speaker can reconvene the House on the Cabinet’s request within six months of the adjournment date. The Governor’s consent was not mandatory.

Despite the government’s signalling that it would not break legislative convention, a detente with Raj Bhavan seemed distant.

On Tuesday, the Assembly passed a legislation removing the Governor as Chancellor of State Universities. Mr. Khan has averred that he would not sign any State legislation that contradicts the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms passed by the Lok Sabha into law.

A season of acrimonious war of words between the Governor and government, often bordering on the personal, seemed to reach its zenith on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues “boycotting” a Christmas feast hosted by Mr. Khan.