GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government should support paddy, rubber farmers: Infarm

January 15, 2024 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Farmers’ Movement (Infarm), a combine of farmers under the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, has slammed the government for plunging paddy farmers into debt. A circular issued by Infarm chairman Bishop Remigius Inchinaniyil said the government should display urgency to provide farmers with the rubber price promised in its manifesto. Even those who claimed to be on the side of the farmers remained silent, he said. The bishop alleged that the Forest department was encroaching upon agricultural land. He appealed to the government to clear pending welfare pension payment. The bishop demanded that farmers’ groups be issued licences to kill wild animals that caused crop damage on agricultural land.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.