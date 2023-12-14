Government seeks to debunk propaganda on Sabarimala

December 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Having succeeded in easing the crisis precipitated by unprecedented rush at Sabarimala, the authorities have now turned their focus on the raging misinformation campaign, especially on social media platforms.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan, who on Thursday held a review meeting at the Sannidhanam, sought to debunk the misinformation being peddled for political advantage. “The media can point out the lapses. They should not be propagating falsehood instead,” he said.

The Minister was alluding to the misinformation campaign using the screenshot of a child devotee crying inside a KSRTC bus. Several right-wing social media handles had used the picture to portray it as an example of how the communist government in Kerala mistreated Hindus, including devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The child was frightened as his father was not around and it ended as soon as he was reunited with his father, who had gone elsewhere for something,” explained the Minister.

He attributed the inconveniences caused to devotees at Sabarimala over the past few days to a sharp surge in footfall on December 6 and 7. “Even if a cap is put on the virtual queue bookings, thousands of devotees are making their way to the temple through the forest routes. We have to ensure their security as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, plans are afoot to arrange parking facilities for 500 more vehicles at Nilackal. The police and the Forest department have been instructed to prepare safe shelters for the people along with vehicle parking facilities in different points enroute to Sabarimala.

As many as 66 more toilet complexes have been arranged for women devotees at Pampa while plans are also afoot to expand the bio-toilet facilities.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the facilities in place for devotees in the pilgrimage zone and held consultations with Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanraru, Melsanthi P.N. Mahesh Namboothiri, Devaswom Special secretary M.G. Rajamanickam, officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board and other government departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.