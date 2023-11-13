Government revokes IG Vijayan’s suspension

November 13, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government on Monday revoked the suspension of Inspector General of Police P. Vijayan. The government had suspended Mr. Vijayan following a media leak that allowed television journalists to trace the itinerary of the police team escorting the Elathur train arson accused to Kerala from his arrest location in Maharashtra. A report authored by the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, had resulted in the disciplinary action. The departmental inquiry against Mr. Vijayan is likely to continue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.