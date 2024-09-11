Government resume works to acquire land for Sabarimala airport

Having withdrawn its previous notification, the State government has resumed efforts to acquire land for the Sabarimala International Greenfield Airport in Erumely.

As part of it, a fresh notification has been issued for a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) under sub-section 1 of section 4 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARRA). The School of Social Work at Bharata Mata College in Thrikkakara, Ernakulam, has been tasked with conducting the SIA and preparing a comprehensive report within three months.

The earlier notification was revoked following a directive by the Kerala High Court, which considered petitions by the Ayana Charitable Trust, which claims ownership of the Cheruvally Estate—the designated project area— and some local residents. They had challenged the SIA conducted by the Centre for Management Development, an agency linked to the Industries department. According to the rules, the agency conducting the SIA must not have any affiliation with the entity executing the project.

According to sources in the Revenue department, land acquisition notifications can only be issued after the completion of the SIA process. The previous notification, dated March 13, specified that 1,000.28 hectares (2,471.74 acres) would be acquired, with 855.83 hectares (2,114.80 acres) located on the Cheruvally Estate, owned by the Ayana Charitable Trust.

While the land required for the project is unlikely to change, the new notification includes three additional survey numbers that were previously omitted. Following this notification, an official survey will be conducted under section 12 to precisely determine the extent of land to be acquired, along with its survey numbers.

A rehabilitation and resettlement (RR) package will then be declared in line with the guidelines of section 19 (1) of the LARRA.

Simultaneously, the government will move ahead with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process. A draft EIA report assessing the environmental effects of the airport project will soon be published, followed by a public hearing where stakeholders can express their environmental concerns. The outcome of the hearing will be compiled into a report and submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) for further review.