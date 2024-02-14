Government rejects Opposition’s call for CBI enquiry into doctor Vandana’s murder

February 14, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition’s accusation that the State police investigation into the workplace murder of young house surgeon Vandana Das at the Kottarakara taluk hospital causality in May 2023 was deficient and riddled with legal loopholes favouring the assailant.

Kerala Congress (J) legislator Mons Joseph raised Vandana’s parents’ worries about the State police probe through a Calling Attention Motion in the Assembly on Wednesday (February 14).

Mr. Joseph said Vandana’s parents had said the State police probe insulated local officers, who failed to protect Vandana when the assailant stabbed her in their presence in the hospital’s causality, from legal jeopardy.

He pointed out that the High Court had stigmatised the State police for fleeing from the spot and dismally failing to protect the doctor from wanton violence.

“The court pointed out the firearms issued to the officers were not ornaments but tools for protecting the life and property of citizens in the face of imminent and lethal danger”, he said.

Mr. Joseph said the bereaved parents also accused the police of arm-twisting witnesses, including Vandana’s colleagues, to give statements to suit their script.

He said the public needed clarification on why Vandana had a four-hour delay in getting medical assistance. Moreover, Mr. Joseph said the police conveyed Vandana to a private hospital in the capital, further hobbling her survival chances.

Mr. Joseph demanded the government order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder to satisfy public concern about the crime that shocked society.

Mr. Vijayan said the High Court had heard Vandana’s parents and rejected their plea for a CBI probe. He said a special squad headed by the Crime Branch in Kollam had investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet to the district sessions court within 90 days of the crime.

He said the accused remained in judicial custody. The HC order precluded any scope for a CBI probe. Moreover, the State police had probed the case with diligence and empathy. Mr. Vijayan said the police had secured witnesses’ sworn statements and adduced unimpeachable forensic evidence and security camera footage as proof in the court.

Mr. Vijayan said doctors shifted Vandana to the private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on the advice of her seniors, including her professor, who deemed that she required the super speciality expertise of a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Mr. Vijayan said the tragic incident prompted the government to introduce a medico-legal protocol in hospitals to protect doctors and paramedical staff working late hours.