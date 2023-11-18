Government raises coverage under Jeevan Raksha insurance scheme

November 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has raised the insurance coverage under the Jeevan Raksha group personal accident insurance scheme of the State Insurance department, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Through the revision, the coverage for accidental death had been enhanced to ₹15 lakh, and ₹5 lakh for natural death.

The announcement regarding the revision was made in the 2023-24 State Budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jeevan Raksha scheme offers coverage to employees of government and semi-government institutions, public sector and cooperative institutions, universities, and autonomous bodies. The annual premium would remain unchanged, Mr. Balagopal said.

Coverage was also offered to disabilities and loss of organs caused by accidents, Mr. Balagopal said. Beneficiaries of the scheme who were totally bedridden due to accidents or who had sustained over 80% disability also would receive a coverage of ₹15 lakh. The coverage would be 75% for 60%-80% disability and 50% for 40%-60% disability.

Beneficiaries would be covered for loss of the limbs, sight and hearing. In the case of loss of fingers, the compensation would be determined in terms of the degree of loss to the digits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.