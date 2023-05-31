Government raises ceiling for public procurement from startups

May 31, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Government departments, public sector undertakings, Boards, Corporations and local bodies can now purchase goods and services upto ₹3 crore from registered startups in Kerala with the government raising the public procurement ceiling by ₹2 crore.

The increase of monetary ceiling in public procurement will enable more government departments to leverage innovative technology solutions from startups registered under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

According to the Government Order (GO), the benefits enjoyed by IT-related startups have been extended to non-IT ventures as well, enabling PSUs, Boards, Corporations and LSGs to purchase products and services from non-IT startups registered under KSUM.

Kerala has 49 parent departments and more than 1,000 sub organisations and, as per the GO all government organisations can purchase products and services from startups.

The government has also increased the ceiling for availing services and products from startups having the Unique ID of KSUM without tender procedures from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

KSUM has launched a flagship project called ‘Government as a marketplace’ for providing the innovative services and products of startups to government departments.

Anoop Ambika, CEO, KSUM said early product adoption was critical for startups to scale up and government as an adopter would help startups grow exponentially while adopting innovative solutions.

Project Head of Government as a Marketplace, Varun G. said around 188 procurements totalling ₹17 crore had been completed under the project which has also been approved by Startup India and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and replicated in various States as a best practice to follow.

As per the new GO, startups having completed three years from the date of their registration or three years from the date of the product approval by KSUM are eligible for the benefits of the scheme. Also, any startup that relocates to Kerala can avail the benefits of the ‘Government as a market place’ project.