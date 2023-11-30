ADVERTISEMENT

Government pleader booked on charge of rape

November 30, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chottanikkara police registered a case of rape against a government pleader on Wednesday.

The case was registered on a petition that the victim lodged with District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena on Tuesday. He forwarded the petition to the Chottanikkara police based on which the case was registered.

According to the petitioner, she had approached the accused for a legal opinion in October and was raped at his office and her house in October, the police said.

