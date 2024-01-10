Government planning industrial estates in cooperative sector

January 10, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is exploring the possibility of opening industrial parks and estates in the cooperative sector. The government is already moving ahead with plans for such parks in the private sector.

The government has constituted a committee to study the feasibility of opening industrial parks, estates, and standard design factories in the cooperative sector.

The decision was finalised at a meeting convened by Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan and Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve here on Wednesday. The committee has as its members senior officials of the Departments of Cooperation and Industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial parks and estates in the cooperative sector will be modelled on the parks planned in the private sector. Cooperative societies and consortiums of the societies can open industrial estates. They will be eligible for the financial assistance provided to entities planning estates in the private sector.

For private industrial estates, the minimum land area has been fixed at 10 acres and standard design factories, 5 acres. Parks started in the cooperative sector will be under the control of the cooperative societies/consortiums concerned.

Kannur is likely to be the location of the first park, according to a statement issued by the government. The government hopes to have cooperative sector parks in every district.

The Industries department has so far given the go-ahead for 16 private industrial estates. The number is expected to touch 35 by March 2024. The target is 100 parks during the present government’s term.

Cooperation Secretary Mini Antony and Industries department Director S. Harikishore were also present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.