Government orders preliminary Vigilance inquiry against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar

Preliminary inquiry to examine whether the charges against the ranking officer revealed a cognisable offence that merited further investigation and subsequent prosecution. Official sources say the anti-corruption probe might be a precursor to his removal from the top law and order post

Published - September 19, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Police use water cannon to disperse Muslim Youth League activists during their Cliff House march in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not taking action on the revelations of LDF MLA P.V. Anvar. 

Police use water cannon to disperse Muslim Youth League activists during their Cliff House march in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not taking action on the revelations of LDF MLA P.V. Anvar.  | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The State government has ordered an anti-corruption inquiry against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, who has been the target of across-the-political-aisle accusations of corruption, nepotism and criminality since August.

It has tasked the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) with a preliminary inquiry to examine whether the charges against the ranking officer revealed a cognisable offence that merited further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Official sources said the anti-corruption probe might be a precursor to Mr. Ajith Kumar’s removal from the top law and order post. However, given the probe’s nascent stage, any disciplinary action, if at all, was unlikely soon and would require a political decision.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb had recommended a preliminary anti-corruption probe against the officer last week.

Earlier, Left Democratic Front Independent legislator P.V. Anvar had stirred the pot by accusing Mr. Ajith Kumar of amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income, using plainclothes squads to waylay gold smugglers for their contraband in North Kerala, and other alleged offences, including custodial murder and disappearances. 

He had also singled out the prime property purchased by Mr. Ajith Kumar near the Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram as an instance of alleged big-ticket corruption.

Mr. Ajith Kumar’s top post and All India Service rules precluded him from responding publicly to the charges against him. Hence, he petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mr. Saheb for an independent and high-level probe to clear his name.

Moreover, Mr. Ajith Kumar sought government sanction to hold his accusers accountable for libel if the investigation revealed no wrongdoing.

Mr. Ajith Kumar’s continuation in office had emerged as a bitter point of contention between the CPI and CPI(M). The CPI had leaned on the ranking officer’s alleged secret discussions with the top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership to demand his removal from the key post.

It had dismissed the need for a police inquiry to divest the officer of law and order responsibilities. It termed the alleged meeting a divergence from LDF’s secular line, which warranted immediate political action.

The government has also brought former District Police Chief Malappuram and later Pathanamthitta Sujith Das under the ambit of the Vigilance inquiry.

The charges against him include illegally felling valuable trees on government property, including the District Police Chief’s camp office in Malappuram and profiting from anti-gold smuggling operations conducted by plainclothes squads under his command.

