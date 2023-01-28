Government official arrested on bribery charges

January 28, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Saturday arrested an assistant engineer of the Manjoor grama panchayat on bribery charges. The arrested was identified as Ajith Kumar E.T.

Officials said the accused was arrested while taking ₹20,000 as bribe from an NRI entrepreneur for granting clearance for a project. Though the complainant had approached the official on several occasions for clearance for the project proposal worth ₹14 crore, he deliberately delayed approval and sought bribe, officials said.

Following this, the entrepreneur lodged a complaint with the VACB, which laid a trap by giving him phenolphthalein-applied currency notes to be handed over to the accused. The official was caught red- handed. He will be produced before a Vigilance court.