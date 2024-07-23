GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government not to expand forest area, says minister

Published - July 23, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will not undertake measures to expand the forest area but will focus diligently on protecting the existing forestland, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has announced. Inaugurating the Vidyavanam project and the Forestry Club at Thalayolaparambu St. George English Medium School on Tuesday, he declared that members of well-functioning social forestry clubs would be given the opportunity to visit ecotourism centres at the expense of the Forest department. The Minister also spoke of the plans to establish another Vidyavanam at a school in Vaikom this year.

