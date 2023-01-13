Government must not see sports as a milch cow, says TCCI

January 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) on Friday urged the State government to seriously consider the possibility of a long-term arrangement with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) in maintenance and running of Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, with an aim to bring in more international sporting events to the State by showcasing its infrastructure.

In a strongly worded letter, the TCCI requested the government to walk the talk by promoting sports and not to burden sports lovers and sports associations by heavily taxing sporting events, especially those held in Thiruvananthapuram. Reacting to the State government’s refusal to accept the request from the KCA to reduce taxes on the tickets of the India-Sri Lanka ODI to be played here on Sunday, the TCCI said the government must not see sports as a milch cow.

“We expect steps that will make international matches furthermore affordable. Thiruvananthapuram has a world-class stadium, and it is important to fully utilise its potential. KCA’s efforts in bringing more matches to the city in a matter of months must be appreciated to make Kerala one of its venue,” said the letter.

For this, KCA has to make a significant investment in getting the stadium ready for matches every time by carrying out maintenance, including changing expensive bulbs of floodlights and substantial payments to IL&FS. Government must step in to help sports bodies in such times, and also be proactively involved in the upkeep of the stadium.