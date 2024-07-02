Government mulling shoreline protection in areas that are not hotspots: Minister

The State government is mulling the possibility of implementing shoreline protection measures in areas that are not hotspots, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly during question hour on Tuesday, the Minister said 10 places that experienced severe sea erosion had been identified as vulnerable hotspots in the State. In Chellanam, one of these hotspots, coastal protection measures had been implemented. At the same time, shoreline erosion was on the increase in areas that were not hotspots. More studies and projects were needed to better protect them owing to the scale of the erosion, and the government was very alert to the problem. The problems in such coastal areas would be examined in the backdrop of recommendations made by the MLAs concerned.

Tetrapod seawalls

To a query by Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, whether tetrapod seawalls or ordinary seawalls could be built in areas where World Bank study had been completed since the lifespan of geobags was limited, the Minister said the matter would be examined, with priority given to addressing inadequacies in Haripad.

The Minister said steps taken by the Water Resources department to prevent coastal erosion had been effective. As much as 365 km of the 576 km coastline in the State that needed protection from the raging sea had been made safe. However, shoreline protection measures in 118 km of the 365 km had suffered substantial damage and 120 km had sustained part damage. Protection measures in 127 km were still effective.

Additional amount

Responding to the plea for allocation of funds in addition to ₹25 lakh allotted to a district for coastal protection activities, the Minister said that besides the initial ₹25 lakh allowed for emergency work, another ₹25 lakh had been sanctioned recently. The amount may not make a huge difference, but could aid completion of temporary measures, Mr. Augustine said.

On a query about funds sanctioned by the Union government for coastal protection, the Minister said the government had decided to take up protection activities to the tune of ₹5,400 crore, which included Union government funds and that from other agencies. As Union government support was imperative for this, it would be approached again and a favourable decision was expected.

