Government Medical College, dental college in Thiruvananthapuram win national ranking

June 07, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

While the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, is ranked at the 45th place, Government Dental College is at the 25th place

The Hindu Bureau

File

Government Dental College and Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, have found a place in the national medical education ranking.

While the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, is ranked at the 45th place, Government Dental College is at the 25th place.

This is the first time that a government medical college from Kerala is entering the national ranking scheme, a statement issued by the office of Health Minister Veena George has said.

She congratulated the medical education team and the administration of both institutions for the distinction they won.

