Government keen to issue title deeds for Ponthanpuzha settlers, says Revenue Minister

June 17, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Expressing the eagerness of the State government to issue title deeds for those settled in Ponthapuzha, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said the land issue at Perumpetty has been included in the Minister’s priority plan.

Inaugurating a district-level title deed distribution fair at Ranni on Friday, the Minister pointed out that the settlers at Ponathapuzha continued to suffer from an issue beyond the State government’s control. “A Central government nod is required to measure and distribute forest-related land and an application has been submitted on the Parivesh portal for this. A team from Bengaluru inspected the site and the five points raised by them have been answered correctly. As soon the final approval of the Central committee is received, the certificate will be issued,’’ he said.

Holding that the granting of title deeds could be carried out only in accordance with the existing set of rules, the Minister said the Left Democratic Front government would not hesitate to amend the rules and regulations to grant title deeds to the landless. The land under possession of illegal holders, no matter how big they are, would be seized and redistributed, he added.

Since the second Pinarayi government has come to power, as many as 1,22,000 families have received title deeds. A new concept called Pattaya Mission has been introduced to coincide with the second anniversary of the government. As a part of this, Revenue Janasabhas have been constituted in all 140 constituencies under the chairmanship of the local legislator concerned, which have been tasked to find out the people eligible to get title deed and give their details to the pattaya dashboard.

As many as five committees are working to verify and investigate the information passed on to the dashboard. Ranni legislator Pramod Narayanan presided over the event. District Collector Divya S. Iyer was present on the occasion. As many as 166 title deeds were distributed on the occasion.