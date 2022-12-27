Government keen on organising school Olympics, says Sivankutty

December 27, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said that all possibilities would be explored for organising the Kerala School Olympics on the lines of the Olympic games.

Inaugurating the skill development project at the Government Higher Secondary School at Vaduvanchal in Wayanad on Tuesday, Mr. Sivankutty said districts such as Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Malappuram had facilities to conduct school Olympics. The event can be organised if similar facilities are set up in other districts, he said.

The government is seriously considering setting up a sports complex under the Education department, Mr. Sivankutty said.

“Developing infrastructure at all schools is essential, but it should not be done by utilising school grounds, the Minister said. Since school grounds are essential for the physical and mental development of children, schools should identify other spaces for constructing new blocks, Mr. Sivankutty added.

Various projects are under the government’s consideration for rejuvenating of the sports sector. The practice of granting grace marks to students who attain excellence in extracurricular activities will be resumed from the next academic year, the Minister informed.

School-level sports fests will be organised in an impressive manner, and special consideration will be given to sports activities such as swimming.

Mr. Sivankutty inaugurated five projects at the school including a football academy, pre-primary park, maths park, skill park, tribal museum, and carbon-neutral school project.

The Minister also opened newly constructed buildings of government higher secondary schools at Kallur, Moolamkavu, and Beenachi.

I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, presided over the function.