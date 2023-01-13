Government issues GO banning use of mayonnaise made with raw eggs

January 13, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The State government has issued a GO banning the use and sale of mayonnaise made using raw eggs by eateries across the State.

The GO has been issued as an emergency response under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

The government had earlier announced the decision to ban mayonnaise made using raw eggs, as mayonnaise supplied as an accompaniment or dressing to many dishes of Arabic origin in the State had been found to be the incriminating agent triggering food poisoning episodes across the State.

Eggs naturally harbour salmonella bacteria and if these are not pasteurised or cooked properly, the bacteria can multiply in the food item made using raw eggs, especially if it is left to stand in room temperature for long.

At a meeting of representatives of the food industry with the Health Minister the other day, a consensus had been reached that banning mayonnaise made of raw eggs was very much an imperative in order to ensure food safety.

The Food Safety wing has also issued an official notification that food parcels given from eateries should henceforth mandatorily carry a sticker marking “Date of preparation and time” and “Best before consumption” time

The said notification has been issued to warn the public to consume food within the time specified to avoid chances of spoilage and contamination and to bring more accountability to the eatery regarding the safety of the food it supplies.

Public should henceforth pay attention to the information on the label and eat/store food accordingly.