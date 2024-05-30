Government intervention sought to protect Varkala cliff

The State government should take urgent steps to protect the red laterite cliff of Varkala that faces the famed Papanasam beach, and which has been declared a national geological monument by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.

A portion of the cliff caved in following the heavy rain that lashed the region recently. After visiting the site, the Union Minister asked the State to ensure the protection of the red laterite cliff, which is rare in Asia. The State government should intervene urgently to avoid neglect towards geological monument, said Mr. Muraleedharan.

