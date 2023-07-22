HamberMenu
Government hospitals will be made more patient-friendly: Minister

Renovated OP unit inaugurated at Velinallur Community Health Centre in Chadayamangalam block panchayat

July 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

State-of-the-art facilities have been set up at government hospitals in Kerala making the health sector in the State a model for others, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

She was inaugurating the renovated OP unit at Velinallur Community Health Centre in Chadayamangalam block panchayat.

“Government hospitals in the State will be made more patient-friendly,” said the Minister on Saturday, who added that the services of more doctors and other health workers would be made available in the hospitals. The OP unit was upgraded spending ₹15,70,000 from National Health Mission funds. The X-ray unit was set up at a cost of ₹22,11,288 including ₹20,90,248 allocated from the former MP’s Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds and ₹1,21,040 from Hospital Management Committee (HMC) funds.

Evening OP, inpatient facility with 34 beds, 24-hour IP service, laboratory with semi-auto biochemistry analyser, and pharmacy with different medicines are among the newly introduced facilities at the CHC. The OP unit has been upgraded with services like palliative care programme, secondary palliative care programme, day home, ophthalmology facility, physiotherapy, and X-ray. Chadayamangalam block panchayat president Latika Vidyadharan presided over the function, Velinallur grama panchayat president M. Ansar, Chadayamangalam block panchayat vice president Hari V. Nair, CHC medical officer B.V. Anitha, and block panchayat members were present.

