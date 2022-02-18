Government hopes to get early approval for SilverLine rail corridor, says Kerala Governor

Referring to “Smart Enforcement” project, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said field officers will be equipped with modern smart-enforcement devices

Referring to “Smart Enforcement” project, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said field officers will be equipped with modern smart-enforcement devices

Stating that the ₹63,794 crore SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project of K-RAIL (that would link Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod) will usher in an environment-friendly mode of transport as compared to fossil-fuel based commuting modes in the State and the State government expected an early approval for the project from the Centre, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, in his address at the fourth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly on February 18.

“The “green initiative” (which is facing stiff opposition from land owners along the alignment and socio-environmental activists, among others) would catalyse employment and growth, while enhancing the speed, joy and comfort of travel,” he added.

Smart Enforcement

Referring to “Smart Enforcement” project that the government proposed to implement, he said field officers will be equipped with modern smart-enforcement devices. The ‘Safe Kerala Project’ (spearheaded by the Motor Vehicles Department) has shown encouraging results from its inception, by ‘addressing’ over 7.5 lakh road-safety violations.

“The Department proposed to implement an “Intelligent Public Transport System” to ensure ease of commuting. In addition, a “Vehicle Tracking Platform” will be developed to ensure the safety of women and others, under the Nirbhaya Framework. A new scheme has been formulated to extend help to road accident victims at the accident site. For this, a task force including members of the public, school children, police and volunteers and Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) will be readied,” Mr Khan said.

Solar boat fleet

All boats (ferries) in Kerala will operate on solar power in another three years, as part of zero-carbon emission policy. India’s first solar cruise vessel is being built (by Kerala State Water Transport Department - KSWTD) and is likely to be completed this fiscal. (The Department is set to roll out the solar vessel and another four solar ferries by April in Kochi.)

“A Green Freight Corridor-2 service has begun from Kochi to Beypore and Azhikkal ports, to improve trading along the western coast. The development of West Coast Canal would involve cleaning of the waterbodies to make them fit for waterway traffic and tourism. In the second stage, their width will be increased, including by evicting encroachments. The canal will be developed to National Waterway standards for improving cargo transit, in the third phase,” the Governor said.