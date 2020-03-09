Government has high hopes for youngsters: Minister

Minister of Revenue and Housing E. Chandrasekharan speaking at the valedictory ceremony of Reboot Kerala Hackathon at Periya Government Polytechnic College in Kasaragod on Sunday.

KASARAGOD

09 March 2020 01:02 IST

Reboot Kerala Hackathon concludes

Minister of Revenue and Housing E. Chandrasekharan has said that the State government has high hopes for the new generation.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Reboot Kerala Hackathon at Periya Government Polytechnic College here on Sunday.

“It was when two floods of unprecedented nature swallowed Kerala that we realised the power of youth who were branded by society as wizards in some dream world,” he said.

“With mobile phones they did magic. Their services were unparalleled, the reason why the government has high hopes for the new generation,” he added.

The Minister commended youngsters for their eagerness to learn and come up with constructive suggestions.

The three-day Reboot Kerala Hackathon had its focus on revenue, survey, and disaster management.

Amal Tom and team from Jyoti Engineering College won the first prize in the competition in which 150 students participated.