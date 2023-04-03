ADVERTISEMENT

Government has failed to solve Arikompan issue: Sudhakaran

April 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

‘The court and the government did not understand the seriousness of the issue’

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has failed to find a solution to the Arikompan issue, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, has said.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Sudhakaran said the wild tusker had destroyed many buildings in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats in Idukki over the past two decades. But the government and the Forest department failed to find a solution to the issue. The court and the government did not understand the seriousness of the issue, said Mr. Sudhakaran.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the High Court order against capturing Arikompan seriously affected the cause. “But the government did not take any action regarding the Kerala High Court order. The government did not respond to the impractical proposals from the court such as fixing a radio collar on the elephant and relocating the tribal settlements from Chinnakkanal panchayat,” said Mr. Sudhakaran.

“The Chief Minister has not yet called a high-level meeting on the Arikompan issue. The government should intervene in the issue immediately,” said Mr. Sudhakaran.

