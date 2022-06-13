Government has addressed farmers’ welfare needs: Pinarayi Vijayan

He opens centenary celebrations of Calicut Diocese

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in conversation with Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alanchery during the centenary celebrations of the Calicut Diocese here on Sunday. Bishop of Calicut Diocese Varghese Chakkalakkal is also seen. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Hailing the role played by the Calicut diocese for the growth and development of the settler farmers’ communities in the Malabar region, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the State government duly supported the efforts by introducing a slew of special welfare programmes aimed at improving the returns of farmers from the agriculture sector.

Opening the centenary celebrations of the diocese here, Mr. Vijayan pointed out that the measures already adopted by the government to address the anxieties of farmers in the wake of the latest Supreme Court order on Eco Sensitve Zones were also part of such efforts.

“We are doing everything possible to control the wild animal menace. With innovative schemes such as spice park and rubber park, the government is also trying its level best to ensure at least 50 % growth in the overall annual agriculture income of the farmers,” said. Mr. Vijayan. He also called upon the dioceses in the Malabar region to take advantage of such available schemes for the welfare of farmers using its existing social service networks.

Expressing concerns over the rising threats against the State’s communal harmony and unity, the Chief Minister said there were suspicious attempts to trigger clashes between human beings and its impact could be worse than that of the clashes between animals. “Many a time, it is our ignorance that leads to enmity towards our fellow beings. It will vanish the moment when we try to understand each other,”he observed.

Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry who delivered the centenary celebration message said the farmers in Kerala were going through a critical situation and worried over the latest Supreme Court order on Eco-Sensitive Zones. He appealed to the Chief Minister to adopt everything possible on his part for overcoming the verdict and uphold the farmers right over their land.

“We want all political parties to work in unison for the welfare of the State. The support of all political parties is required to safeguard the interest of the farmers’ community,” said Cardinal Alencherry. He also requested the Chief Minister to adopt all possible legal measures to make the order a favourable one for farmers.

The event that began with a pontifical high mass led by Verapoly Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil as chief celebrant drew the participation of a large number of faithful from different parishes and dioceses. The launch of 11 separate charity projects was also held on the occasion. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, and Mayor Beena Philip were among those who addressed the public meeting. Bishop of Calicut Diocese Varghese Chakkalakkal welcomed the gathering.