Government fully prepared to meet any emergency, says Kerala Revenue Minister

Thodupuzha town, the administrative capital of Idukki district has gone under water flowing icessant rains

KOCHI:

16 October 2021 13:53 IST

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said that the government and local bodies are fully prepared to meet any kind of emergency.

He was talking after inaugurating the disaster mitigation force of Angamaly block panchayat here on October 16.

The government has not only identified the disaster prone areas as per the orange book prepared drawing lessons from the 2018 deluge but has also taken all precautions against potential disasters there, Mr. Rajan said. He urged people to remain united beyond political, religious and caste affiliations.

Roji M. John presided over the function. Benny Behehnan, MP, delivered the keynote address.