Kerala Government forms task force to oversee removal of encroachments in Munnar

September 29, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The State government on Friday formed a task force to oversee the removal of encroachments in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district. According to the order, Idukki Collector Sheeba George will lead the task force that comprises a sub-collector, a revenue divisional officer (RDO), and a cardamom assistant commissioner. The task force is mandated to remove illegal encroachments excluding those that are eligible to get title deeds.

The Joint Commissioner will review the weekly progress of the task force. A tahsildar will be appointed in addition to a land records (LR) tahsildar to manage land protection-related cases. The order also stated that Registration, Forest, Public Works, and Local Self-Government departments should provide timely assistance to the task force. The district police chief should ensure security for the task force, said the order.

According to the order, the government decided to form the task force based on the directive of the High Court. The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen made the oral observation when a public interest litigation filed by One Earth, One Life, seeking action against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki came up for hearing. Most of the encroachments are Munnar and nearby areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drive in 2007

Idukki district, especially Munnar, is witnessing another eviction 16 years after the controversial demolition drive. In May 2007, the then Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan had launched a drive to evict encroachers from government lands. Mr. Achuthanandan appointed a three-member task force, which reportedly recovered around 11,350 acres of land. Nearly 100 ‘illegal’ buildings, including resorts, were demolished within a month. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [(CPI(M)] district leadership had then opposed the drive and staged protests against the task force and Chief Minister. This time, the party has not opposed the formation of the task force.

Response to move

Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani of the CPI(M) welcomed the government’s decision. “We will not allow the task force to take action against local vendors and settlers in Munnar and other areas of Idukki in the guise of encroachment removal,” added Mr. Mani.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said a panel should be formed under the supervision of the High Court. “The former task force failed due to the intervention of the CPI(M) leaders. If the court does not monitor the task force’s actions the CPI(M) leaders will impede its functioning,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Meanwhile, tourism stakeholders have raised serious concerns over the task force’s formation. Munnar Homestay, Cottages and Lodges Association secretary S. Vijayakumar said the eviction drive would affect tourist inflow to Munnar. “The last demolition drive badly affected the tourism sector in Munnar. We suspect this drive would deter tourists from coming to Munnar. The hill station is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 crisis only now,” said Mr. Vijayakumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT