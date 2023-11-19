Government focused on humane development: Minister Rajan

November 19, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - KASARAGOD

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering humane development in the State.

Speaking at the State-level inauguration of the Navakerala Sadas at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod on Saturday, the Minister highlighted the government’s efforts over the past seven-and-a-half years to propel the State into a new era while safeguarding its people from disasters.

He said the government’s overarching policy centred on comprehensive development across all sectors, with various programmes already in progress. Mr. Rajan underscored Kerala’s remarkable progress, citing its position as the least poverty-ridden State according to NITI Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index. He also announced the goal of making Kerala a State without a single ultra-poor family by November 1, 2025.

The Minister acknowledged challenges posed by the Central government but affirmed the State’s resilience and progress. He detailed initiatives, including efforts to grant land titles to approximately three lakh people, marking a historic move towards greater public participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmmad Devarkovil, Minister of Ports, Museums, and Archaeology, stressed the government’s dedication to providing non-discriminatory development experiences. He highlighted the Navakerala Sadas as a testament to the administration’s outreach efforts, aimed at actively involving the public in the democratic process.

Water Resources Minister Roshi Augustine expressed optimism about the emergence of a new culture in the State with the introduction of the Navakerala Sadas. He dismissed controversies as politically motivated and emphasised the government’s commitment to reaching out to the people.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran lauded Kerala’s impressive growth in various sectors over the past seven years, declaring the Navakerala Sadas as the initiation of a new democratic process.

Power Minister K. Krishnankutty addressed concerns over voltage shortages and power outages in north Malabar, assuring that such issues would be resolved soon. He highlighted the completion of a 105 MW solar power park in Kasaragod and outlined plans for a 100 MW solar power park along with projects to drive industrial and commercial revolution in Kasaragod district.

Transport Minister Antony Raju characterised the event as a journey towards shaping a new culture. He expressed confidence in the continued development of the State with the unwavering support of the people.