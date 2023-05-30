Government fails to issue order upgrading Edamalakkudy LP school

May 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

Despite an earlier assurance, the State government has failed to issue an order for upgrading the Government Tribal Lower Primary School at Edamalakkudy in Idukki to an upper primary school. In March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the upgrading of the school.

A high-level meeting called by the Chief Minister on May 22 directed to issue the order in this regard before May 27. According to sources, the government order was not yet issued though only a day remains for the start of the new academic year.

Twelve students, including five girls and seven boys, completed Class IV from the school this year. According to sources, without a government order for the upgrade, the Education department cannot provide admissions to the Upper Primary School in the new academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In native place

“The students expect a chance to continue their studies in their native place. As the order was not issued, three students have already taken admission to the model residential school (MRS) at Munnar,” said a source.

A total of 64 students are studying at the Government Tribal Lower Primary School at Edamalakkudy.

In March, the Chief Minister announced the upgrading of the school after declaring the Padippurussi project of Samagra Shiksha, Kerala(SSK), to ensure the Malayalam reading and writing skills of LP school students.

“Lack of adequate facilities for higher studies is the major reason for the dropout of students. It was expected that the upgrade will help ensure proper education for the tribal children in the hamlet. If the upgrade is not done, at least some students from the area may stop further studies,“ said the source.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.