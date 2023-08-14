ADVERTISEMENT

Government employees to get ₹4,000 as bonus for Onam

August 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Employees who are not entitled to bonus will be eligible for ₹2,750 as special festival allowance

The Hindu Bureau

Government employees will be eligible for a bonus of ₹4,000 for Onam, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Monday. Employees who are not entitled to the bonus will be eligible for ₹2,750 as special festival allowance, Mr. Balagopal said. The bonus and festival allowance are the same as last year.

Service pensioners and employees under the contributory pension scheme will be entitled to a special festival allowance of ₹1,000. All government employees will be entitled to a festival advance of ₹20,000. Part-time, contingent employees are eligible to get ₹6,000 as advance on their salaries.

All categories of employees, including contract-scheme employees who were issued festival allowance last year, will be eligible for the allowance at the same rate this year also. The Onam-related assistance will benefit over 13 lakh employees, Mr. Balagopal said.

