Government doctors in Kerala call for overhaul of VIP duty system

April 24, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Government doctors in Kerala have called for an overhaul of the VIP duty system in which they are asked to accompany the entourage of dignitaries visiting the State in ambulances to ensure emergency medical care. This is against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to the State.

At a time when there is a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and other seasonal illnesses, posting doctors on other duties is reportedly affecting patients.

Functionaries of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) pointed out on Monday that though the guidelines for VIP duty mandated informing specialist doctors at least five days in advance about the posting, they often receive the order on short notice. Because of this, making alternative arrangements is becoming difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The doctors may be otherwise engaged in duties in the operation theatre, casualty or the outpatient [OP] department. If other arrangements are not made, the patients there will suffer,” said T.N. Suresh, president, KGMOA. Elective surgeries get postponed and specialty OP consultations get cancelled, he added.

Doctors said that though the number of patients in government hospitals in the State were going up, a proportional increase in the number of healthcare workers was not happening. “As we already suffer from staff shortage, if the existing specialist doctors are sent on VIP duty, it will definitely affect the hospital functioning,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

Another senior doctor said there would be a government or private hospital every 5 km or 10 km in Kerala for emergency medical help. Posting doctors to accompany VIPs was “a waste of manpower” as it would affect the routine services in their institutions. It was actually “a relic of the master-slave mentality” of the British era, he added.

The doctors also claimed that the authorities do not follow the guidelines often. Police officials are found to bypass the General Administration department to convey the message in the last minute. Under the blue book for VIP security duty, only the President of India, the Vice-President, and the Prime Minister should have an ambulance of specialist doctors escorting them. The police, however, are seen contacting the respective district medical officer to arrange their service even for other dignitaries.

The doctors have also complained about lack of suitable accommodation, food and other basic amenities. The State government recently issued a circular calling for strict compliance of the protocol after doctors’ organisations submitted a representation highlighting their concerns.