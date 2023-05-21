Government department stalls at ‘Ente Keralam’ expo offer a range of services to visitors

May 21, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Stalls of various government departments at the ‘Ente Keralam’ expo which is on at Kanakakkunnu as part of the LDF Government’s second anniversary celebrations are offering a range of services to visitors.

Services related to Aadhaar cards, employment registration, registration for rooftop solar schemes and electricity bill payment are on offer at the expo. At its stall, the General Education Department offers expert advice on higher education options to students who have cleared their Class X.

Mobile laboratories at the expo operated by the Food safety Department and the State Agriculture Department provide visitors an opportunity to get water, food and soil tested for their quality.

The Agriculture Department stall provides information on various farm-related schemes offered by the department and the central government. Visitors can clarify their doubts regarding registration-related matters such as e-stamping at the Registration Department stall. The departments of Health, Revenue and Survey and Land Records also have opened service-oriented stalls at the venue.

The stalls will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days till May 27, a statement said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani inaugurated the Animal Husbandry Department pavilion at the expo on Sunday. The Minister also inaugurated the stalls exhibiting pet animals and birds.

A dog show organised by the K9 dog squad of the Kerala Police is another big attraction at the expo. An awareness campaign against littering in public spaces is also organised as part of the event. The dog show will be held at 5 p.m. on all days till May 27, a statement said.