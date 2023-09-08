HamberMenu
Government creating better physical infrastructure to help education sector: Shamseer

September 08, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KANNUR

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said that the government is creating the best infrastructure facilities at a time when fundamental changes are taking place in the education sector.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new state-of-the-art building at the Thiruvangad Government Higher Secondary School.

Mr. Shamseer said public schools had excellent teachers, and that it was the duty of students to make use of their skills.

“In this new era where only the fittest survive, there is no way but to learn. It takes hard work to be the best,” the Speaker said.

Classrooms equipped with modern facilities, science labs, IT labs, library, stage, washrooms, and canteen will be part of the new building. The first phase of the project is being executed at a cost of ₹3.29 crore allocated from the Kerala Investment Infrastructure Fund Board.

Thalassery municipal chairperson K.M. Jamunarani presided over the function. Principal T.T. Rajani presented the report.

