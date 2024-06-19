GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government considering amendments to law on issuing caste certificates

Published - June 19, 2024 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The government will suggest the amendments needed in the current law for issuing caste certificate to those who have migrated to Kerala from other States. A detailed study will be conducted on the necessary changes that are needed in the law before submitting a report on the same to the Centre, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the current Central regulations, caste certificate can be issued to those who have migrated to Kerala before 1950 if they come under the Scheduled Tribes list of Kerala. The same privilege cannot be extended to those who have migrated to Kerala after 1950. The government will soon convene a meeting of all Ministers for a detailed discussion on the issue, Mr. Rajan said in reply to a submission by Vazhoor Soman.

