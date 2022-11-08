Government committed to protecting public sector units: Rajeeve

ADVERTISEMENT

More industries will be brought to the State to ensure new employment opportunities, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking after handing over the keys of the houses built by Kerala Ceramics Limited as part of its rehabilitation project. “The families who gave their land to the company for mining had taken a stand in support of development. The government has fulfilled the promise of immediate rehabilitation, and the construction of houses for 15 families has been completed in one year,” said the Minister.

The total cost of the project is ₹3.5 crore. Each house has two bedrooms, hall, sitting room and kitchen. All electrical and plumbing works have been completed while facilities for waste management are also in place.

Mr. Rajeeve added that the government had expedited steps to provide employment to one member from each family of the evacuees as promised. “The State government is committed to keeping its promises. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are the country’s assets and the government’s policy is to protect them. Besides making them productive and profitable, the government also aims at ensuring employment opportunities. The government has started grading PSUs and we strongly believe that this will be beneficial for them.”

Mr. Rajeeve added that the Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB) was planning to start a company as a joint venture of the PSUs. “The government aims at empowering the public sector by ensuring the cooperation of trade unions in the State,” said the Minister who also distributed scholarships for the children of Kundara Ceramics Limited employees who secured high marks in SSLC, Plus Two, degree and diploma examinations.

P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, presided over the function. Kundara grama panchayat president Mini Thomas, district panchayat member C. Balduvin, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) chairman S. Jayamohan, Kundara Ceramics Limited chairman K.J. Devasya and managing director P. Satish Kumar were also present on the occasion.