Government clears proposal for cleaning Amayizhanjan canal section at Thampanoor

Published - August 24, 2024 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The section of Amayizhanjan canal passing through railway property at Thampanoor will be urgently cleaned at a cost of ₹63 lakh.

The Water Resources department issued orders in this regard on Saturday (August 20) based on an estimate prepared by the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Administration.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the mishap in July where a sanitation worker, Joy, went missing in this section of the canal passing under the railway tracks at Thampanoor. His body was recovered 46 hours later from the canal stretch at nearby Thakaraparambu.

The government has authorised the spending for cleaning the tunnel portion under the head of accounts dealing with prevention of floods in Thiruvananthapuram City.

