Government clears project for construction of protection wall

December 05, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has given the go-ahead for a ₹3-crore project for constructing a protection wall along the banks of the Karamana river.

According to Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine, work will be started soon along the following stretches—Mudavanmugal Vadakku, Kalady check-dam, Mangattukadavu, Thaliyil temple, Annoor temple, Madhupalam bridge, Thamalam, Kuzhikalam Devi Temple, and Sastri Nagar. The 2022-23 State Budget had earmarked funds for the project.