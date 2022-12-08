Govt., Opposition spar in Kerala Assembly over SilverLine project

December 08, 2022 01:58 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

The State government and the Opposition sparred in the Assembly on Thursday, December 8, 2022, over the future of thousands of residents adversely impacted by Kerala’s proposed 540 km long semi-high-speed railway project, Silverline.

Seeking an adjournment debate on the subject, Congress legislator Reji. M. John said the concrete markers laid by the government to indicate Silverline’s alignment had frozen up large swathes of land.

‘Residents in misery’

He said residents could not sell or mortgage their property to meet domestic exigencies such as medical bills, wedding expenses, education fees and business requirements.

Mr. John said banks were unwilling to extend housing loans. There is a building ban on the 10-m buffer zone on either side of the proposed line.

He termed Silverline an unrealistic and stillborn project that has left thousands of residents in the lurch and steeped them in misery and uncertainty.

Withdraw LARR notification: Congress

Mr. John demanded the government free up an estimated 1,221 hectares of privately owned earmarked for the scheme.

The administration should immediately withdraw the contentious notification issued under section 41 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARR). It should also withdraw cases registered against anti-Silverline protestors.

No impediment to land transactions: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LARR notification facilitated a social impact survey. Land acquisition was not its objective.

The notification posed no legal hurdle for residents seeking to buy, sell or mortgage property. In the event of an acquisition, the government would adequately compensate the land owners as it did in the case of the GAIL pipeline, NH-66.widening and the Edamon-Kochi power highway.

Mr. Vijayan said SilverLine was inevitable. The Central government had no recourse but to sanction the scheme. The Centre could not deny Kerala alone. Similar ambitious projects were underway in other states.

He accused the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of collaborating to thwart the State’s development by opposing Silverline.

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre had in 2021 asked the government to engage JICA, the financing agency, and expedite land acquisition and clearances to pave the way for Silverline.

BJP-Congress conspiracy: Pinarayi

“The Centre’s attitude changed overnight after a BJP leader from Kerala threw a spanner into the works. Congress MPs from Kerala, except one, brazenly aided him by petitioning the Centre to cancel Silverline”, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said Silverline would open up Kerala’s verdant hinterlands to development, decongest the State’s highways and reduce its overall carbon footprint. It would catalyse the State’s economic growth. He said the government has not considered withdrawing cases of rioting, assaulting revenue officials and public property destruction registered against Silverline naysayers.

A railroad to nowhere

Leader of the Opposition, V. D. Satheesan, termed Silverline a railroad to nowhere. It would push Kerala, a low growth State, into an abyss of irredeemable debt.

The 4 to 10-m high steep railway embankment for the track would tear the State asunder geographically. The causeway would run uninterrupted for at least 250 km. The project would require hollowing out of the Western Ghats for excavating granite to raise the rail barrier.

The barrier would impede natural drainage and exacerbate the intensity of floods and mud slips during the monsoon. Silverline would subsume large expanses of ecologically fragile wetlands, mangrove forests and paddies.

Opposition walk out

“Even if the Centre sanctions the project, the UDF would oppose it tooth and nail”, Mr. Satheesan. Later, he walked out of the Assembly with opposition members in tow to protest Speaker A. Shamsheer’s rejection of the UDF motion for an adjournment debate.