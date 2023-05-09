Government aims at long-term development: Minister Rajan

May 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The LDF government has chalked out development plans aiming at long-term development of the State, at least for the next 20 years, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition on Tuesday organised at Thekkinkadu Maidan here in connection with the second anniversary of the LDF government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Zoological Park at Puthur, first of its kind in the country, is an example of this long-term vision of the government. The park will be opened for the public in 2024 as a new year gift,” the Minister said.

Electrification of Vettivittakkad Tribal Colony at Athirappilly was another example of the government’s commitment for development, he said. “Thrissur district is creating new history in development. Around 10,000 families will get land for their own on May 11. In the next three years, Kerala will become the first State in the country where all its families will have their own houses, ,” the Minister said.

He handed over the keys of 1,397 houses completed under the LIFE project.

Presiding over the function, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said that along with the quality education, the State had been giving priority for higher education.

The government envisaged projects with innovative ideas to fill the skill gap. The Enter Keralam mela would play a key role in the education sector with many projects including a career guidance programme for students, the Minister said.

Mayor, MLAs, district panchayat president, and others, participated in the inaugural function. Minister Rajan inaugurated the stalls in the exhibition. The one-week-long exhibition will have 270-odd stalls, including 30 service stalls and 130 theme stalls.