Government action banning creativity undemocratic, fascist: C.V. Balakrishnan

May 02, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Noted writer C.V. Balakrishnan has said the condition that policemen should have government’s consent to express their creativity is undemocratic and fascist.

Speaking after releasing Sreejith Kanai’s book Pothankannan at Payyanur, he asked the government to disclose what special situation had arisen now to issue such an order.

He said half a century ago, disciplinary action used to be taken against employees who brought out literary works without permission from the government. But liberal changes were brought in later allowing them to publish literary works.

A creative heart inside the khaki uniform is more than just a figurative expression. Their uniform is not something they wear all the time. One does not think of writing a story or a poem when he/she is going to catch a suspect. Acting, writing a story or a poem should not be seen as a crime, he said.

All the bans on freedom of expression in Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia are part of fascism. Fascism has a history of prohibiting writing or speaking against the government, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The decision to ban creative expression does not make sense. It is completely undemocratic. This stricture should be called fascism, he alleged.

Sargajalakam president A.K. Eshwar presided over the event. Bekal Dy.SP C.K. Sunilkumar received the book. Dr. Harikumar Changampuzha introduced the book. V. Pavitran, who retired from teaching service, was honoured at the function. Dr. Padmanabhan Kavumbai, Madhavan Puracheri, and others spoke.

